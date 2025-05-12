First peaceful night along LoC in 19 days, says Army
What's the story
After India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire on Saturday evening, the night of May 11 was the first completely peaceful night in Jammu and Kashmir, along the Line of Control, as well as in other places along the International Border.
This comes after weeks of ceasefire violations, which started with an attack on Pahalgam on April 22 that left 26 people dead.
Restoration
Surankot sees return to normalcy
From April 23 to May 6, sporadic small arms fire was recorded across several sectors. The situation worsened between May 7 and 11, with significant artillery shelling and aerial assaults exchanged between both sides.
The truce has provided much relief to border communities, particularly in Surankot, Poonch district, which had recently been a ghost town due to continuous bombardment.
Just two days ago, Surankot witnessed heavy shelling that forced residents to leave the town and run for safety.
Twitter Post
Markets are opening, says Pathankot local
#WATCH | Punjab: A local from Pathankot says, " Since this understanding has come into place, slowly, situation is changing, markets are opening...we hope this continues like this...war is not a solution..." https://t.co/YkLxYMSOSd pic.twitter.com/pAczzZ7yaN— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025
Resumption
Chandigarh returns to normalcy
Normalcy has returned to border areas and other cities, including Chandigarh. All restrictions were officially lifted on Sunday, and shops and commercial establishments resumed normal operations.
Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner confirmed daily life has returned to normal and the situation is stable. At the same time, he urged citizens not to spread false information or misinformation.
The Army continues to monitor the situation closely.