More than 100 terrorists were killed in precision strikes carried out under Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said. He added that nine terror targets were identified and hit after careful deliberation.

Over and above, 35-40 Pakistani military personnel were killed between May 7 and May 10, the DGMO said.

Air Marshal Bharti said that the Pakistani side had lost "a few high-tech" aircraft in the course of the conflict.