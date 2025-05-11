Top military brass address media on 'Operation Sindoor'
What's the story
The joint Indian Armed Forces conducted a press conference today at 6:30pm on the ongoing Operation Sindoor.
The event was a rare display of tri-service coordination at the highest level.
Senior operational commanders of all three military branches will address the press, including Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai (DGMO), Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti (DG Air Ops), and Vice Admiral AN Pramod (DG Naval Operations).
Pakistan's toll
Terrorists and Pakistani military personnel killed
More than 100 terrorists were killed in precision strikes carried out under Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said. He added that nine terror targets were identified and hit after careful deliberation.
Over and above, 35-40 Pakistani military personnel were killed between May 7 and May 10, the DGMO said.
Air Marshal Bharti said that the Pakistani side had lost "a few high-tech" aircraft in the course of the conflict.
DGMO responsibilities
Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai's role
Lt Gen Ghai has been the DGMO since October 25, 2024.
His tasks include planning and overseeing India's military operations, especially during times of tension like the ongoing standoff with Pakistan.
He is the main man behind cross-border strikes and works in coordination with intelligence agencies.
He also directly communicates with his Pakistani counterpart to de-escalate conflicts whenever possible.
Air ops
Air Marshal Bharti's leadership in IAF
Air Marshal Bharti, an experienced air strategist and 1987-batch fighter pilot, is presently the DG of Air Operations.
He is in charge of India's aerial warfare strategy, especially offensive and retaliatory missions.
Under his command, the Indian Air Force has been crucial in carrying out precision strikes during Operation Sindoor.
He also coordinates air raids and surveillance operations while ensuring high-level combat readiness across strategic airbases.
Naval ops
Vice Admiral Pramod's command in Navy
Vice Admiral Pramod, DG of Naval Operations, took over charge on January 15, 2024. He oversees all maritime operational planning, including deployment of warships and surveillance assets.
His presence in the Operation Sindoor tri-service brief signals the Navy's active involvement in deterrence patrols and potential maritime strike capabilities in the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean Region.