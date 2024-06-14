In brief Simplifying... In brief A fire in Kuwait, caused by an electrical short circuit, has led to the detention of two individuals on charges of "erroneous killing" due to negligence of fire safety precautions.

The incident has triggered calls for action against unsafe housing conditions for foreign laborers, prompting inspections of apartment blocks.

The fire, which claimed the lives of 45 Indians, has also highlighted the issue of overcrowding and non-compliance with safety conditions in buildings housing expatriate workers.

At least 49 people have been killed in the Kuwait fire

Kuwaiti authorities detain 2 people for fire

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:33 am Jun 14, 202409:33 am

What's the story Two people have been detained by Kuwaiti authorities following a deadly fire that resulted in the loss of 49 lives, primarily Indian workers. This incident marks the worst building fire in Kuwait's history. The blaze consumed a seven-storey building in Mangaf, southern Kuwait, which was home to foreign laborers. As per Kuwaiti Health Minister Ahmad Al-Awadhi, 56 injured people were transported to local hospitals are the incident and are undergoing treatment.

Cause identified

Fire attributed to electrical short circuit

The state-run KUNA news agency reported that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit, a fact later confirmed by Kuwait's Fire Force. The public prosecutor has ordered the detention of a Kuwaiti national and an expatriate on charges of "erroneous killing" in relation to the fire. Both individuals, whose identities have not been disclosed, face multiple charges including "killing and injury by error due to negligence of security and safety precautions against fires."

Safety concerns

Calls for action against unsafe housing conditions

The incident has sparked demands for action against landlords and company owners who "violate the law to house large numbers of foreign laborers in extremely unsafe conditions to cut costs," as reported by the Kuwait Times newspaper. In response, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, Kuwait's first deputy prime minister and interior minister, announced that inspections of apartment blocks have commenced. He added that all violations will be dealt with strictly and without warning.

Investigation underway

Building owner and NBTC Group under investigation

Al-Sabah stated that Kuwait's Public Authority of Manpower will scrutinize issues related to overcrowding of expatriate workers in buildings and non-compliance with safety conditions. The owner of the fire-ravaged building will remain in custody until the investigation concludes. The building was leased by NBTC group, a construction firm partially owned by an Indian national, to accommodate 196 workers, predominantly Indians from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and northern states.

Firefighting challenges

Firefighters' efforts hindered by building violations

The fire erupted just after 4:00am, leading to dense smoke that suffocated most victims. Many were unable to escape due to locked rooftop doors and smoke-filled stairwells. Col Sayed Al-Mousawi, head of investigations at Kuwait's fire department, disclosed that inflammable material was used as partitions between apartments and rooms, contributing to the thick black smoke. He also noted that firefighters' efforts were obstructed by numerous violations inside and outside the building.

IAF plane

Plane with bodies of 45 Indians leaves from Kuwait

Separately, a special Air Force aircraft has taken off from Kuwait carrying the bodies of 45 Indians, who died in the fire. The plane is expected to land in Kerala's Kochi around 11:00am and then leave for Delhi. Gonda MP Kirti Vardhan Singh, who had to rush to Kuwait soon after taking charge as a junior minister in the foreign ministry, is also returning in the same aircraft.