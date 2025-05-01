'Should de-escalate tensions': US Secretary dials Jaishankar, Pakistan PM Sharif
What's the story
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called on India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions that have been brewing in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.
According to US State Department spokesman Tammy Bruce, during his call with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Rubio expressed deep regret for the loss of life and extended condolences to the victims' families.
He also reiterated the US's commitment to cooperating with India in the fight against terrorism.
Investigation urged
Call for Pakistan's cooperation in Pahalgam attack investigation
While talking to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Rubio stressed the need to condemn the April 22 terror attack and urged Pakistan's cooperation in investigating it.
He called the incident an "unconscionable attack."
He also urged Pakistan to engage with India in reducing tensions, restoring direct communication between the two countries, and supporting regional peace and stability.
Call
Ask India to avoid making 'inflammatory statements': Pakistan
During the call, Sharif accused India of engaging in "escalatory and provocative behavior," raising concerns about a potential escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.
"India's provocations would only serve to distract Pakistan from its ongoing efforts to defeat terrorism, particularly from terror groups," AFP quoted Sharif as saying.
Sharif also rejected India's attempts to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident, urging the US to push India to refrain from making "inflammatory statements" that could escalate relations.
Terrorism vow
Modi vows to hunt down all terrorists involved
After the Pahalgam attack, Indian PM Narendra Modi vowed that India will hunt down and punish every terrorist involved and their supporters.
He said, "India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers...Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to make sure that justice is done."
On Wednesday night, India issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), closing its airspace to all aircraft registered, operated, or leased by Pakistan from April 30 to May 23, 2025.