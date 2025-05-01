What's the story

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called on India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions that have been brewing in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to US State Department spokesman Tammy Bruce, during his call with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Rubio expressed deep regret for the loss of life and extended condolences to the victims' families.

He also reiterated the US's commitment to cooperating with India in the fight against terrorism.