Musk is no longer working from the White House: Report
What's the story
World's richest man Elon Musk is no longer regularly working from the White House, as per the New York Post.
Till now, the tech mogul had been working with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is a short walk from the Oval Office.
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles confirmed to the publication that she now talks to Musk on the phone instead of meeting him personally.
Role
Musk's influence over Trump
Musk was instrumental in the early weeks of Donald Trump's government.
Wiles observed that even though Musk isn't physically present at the White House, his absence "doesn't matter much."
She assured that his team is still operating from their base in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the West Wing.
Wiles reiterated, "His folks aren't going anywhere."
Transition
Future involvement with DOGE
It is unclear how many times Musk will visit the White House before his term as an unpaid special government employee ends next month.
After that, he will continue to informally advise DOGE.
Wiles explained that while Musk is withdrawing from regular duties, he is not completely removing himself from his role. "He's not out of it altogether. He's just not physically present as much as he was."
Controversy
Public support from Trump
Musk had spearheaded efforts to reduce the size of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) with its 10,000 employees, and supported initiatives to shut down the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
This made him a controversial figure among Democrats.
In a show of support for Musk, Trump bought a Tesla and urged strict action against vandals targeting Tesla cars and charging stations.
Shift
Musk's future plans for Tesla
In a recent earnings call, Musk revealed that he plans to devote more time to Tesla starting next month.
He said that while "the major work of establishing" DOGE has been done, he is still interested in dedicating a day or two each week to government things "as long as it is useful."