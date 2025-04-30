What's the story

World's richest man Elon Musk is no longer regularly working from the White House, as per the New York Post.

Till now, the tech mogul had been working with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is a short walk from the Oval Office.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles confirmed to the publication that she now talks to Musk on the phone instead of meeting him personally.