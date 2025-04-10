What's the story

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has set an ambitious target for the company's Starship spacecraft. He wants to launch it toward Mars by late 2026.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, "Starship will hopefully depart for Mars at the end of next year with Optimus explorer robots."

The robots, being developed by Tesla, will travel onboard the spacecraft to the Red Planet.