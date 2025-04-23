China calls on European nations to unite against US tariffs
What's the story
China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, has invited European nations to join forces with Beijing in response to the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
Wang, during discussions with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and the Austrian foreign minister, accused Washington of weaponizing tariffs.
He urged Europe to collaborate with China to defend the multilateral trading system, asserting that China will protect its rights and uphold international rules.
Diplomatic response
US tariffs seen as a threat to global trade
Wang Yi accused the United States of America of weaponizing tariffs, breaching WTO rules and damaging other economies.
This lowers state-to-state relations to "the law of the jungle" and is "a step backward in history, unpopular and unsustainable," according to the Chinese foreign ministry.
The call for international unity against protectionism echoes Xi Jinping's invitation for European countries to unite against US tariffs.
Trade relations
China's commitment to global trade and cooperation
China reiterated its commitment to open trade and win-win cooperation with all countries.
Wang Yi said China would continue to a high level of opening up, carry out win-win cooperation with all countries, and share development opportunities with the world.
"China will continue to adhere to a high level of opening up, carrying out mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation with all countries, and share development opportunities with the world."