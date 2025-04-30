What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has jokingly said he would like to be the next Pope.

Trump was on his way to Michigan for a celebration of his 100th day in office when he was asked about whom he'd like to see become the next Catholic pontiff.

"I'd like to be pope. That would be my No. 1 choice," he replied.

The last pope, Francis, passed away on April 21 at the age of 88.