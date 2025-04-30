Trump jokes he'd like to be next Pope
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has jokingly said he would like to be the next Pope.
Trump was on his way to Michigan for a celebration of his 100th day in office when he was asked about whom he'd like to see become the next Catholic pontiff.
"I'd like to be pope. That would be my No. 1 choice," he replied.
The last pope, Francis, passed away on April 21 at the age of 88.
Online reaction
Trump's potential papal candidacy sparks online amusement
Trump's half-joking suggestion that he would make a great Pope has triggered a wave of laughter on social media.
However, even though he made the humorous claim, Trump said he doesn't have a particular candidate in mind for the papacy, but Cardinal Timothy Dolan could be a good choice.
"I might say we have a Cardinal who happens to be out of a place called New York who is very good," Trump said.
Papal selection
Selection process for new Pope begins after mourning period
Selection of a new Pope will begin after the nine-day mourning period "novendiali" for Pope Francis.
A total of 252 cardinals from across the world will meet in Rome during this period. However, only those under 80 are allowed to vote in the conclave.
Voting is done in secret sessions. Ballots are incinerated in a special stove after each session.
Black smoke means no pope has been elected; white means a new head of the Catholic Church has been chosen.