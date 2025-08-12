Karnataka dentist murders mother-in-law, chops body into 19 pieces

In a shocking incident, a dentist in Karnataka 's Tumakuru district has been arrested for allegedly murdering his mother-in-law and dismembering her body into 19 pieces. The accused, Dr. Ramachandrappa S, is said to have killed his mother-in-law, Lakshmi Devi, 42, due to suspicions about her character. He was arrested along with two accomplices, Satish K N and Kiran KS, after CCTV footage showed a Maruti Suzuki Brezza dumping body parts.

Discovery details Locals found severed body parts in plastic bags The horrifying crime came to light when locals in Kolala village, Koratagere, Tumakuru, found several plastic bags containing human body parts. On August 7, passersby alerted the police about seven plastic covers with severed body parts. A search by Koratagere police on August 8 recovered seven more bags, including one with the victim's severed head, confirming her identity as Devi.

Motive revealed Accused upset with mother-in-law for interfering in their marriage Dr. Ramachandrappa, who married Devi's daughter Tejasvi in 2019, was reportedly upset with his mother-in-law for interfering in their marital issues. He allegedly blamed her for influencing his wife and creating discord at home. The motive behind dismembering and scattering the body parts remains unclear, but authorities continue to investigate.