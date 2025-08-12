Next Article
Delhi's ban on older diesel, petrol cars paused by SC
The Supreme Court just hit pause on Delhi's rule banning diesel cars over 10 years old and petrol cars over 15 years old.
This means, for now, owners of these older vehicles won't face action—even though the city had rolled out the ban to fight air pollution.
What did the court say
Chief Justice BR Gavai made it clear: "No coercive steps to be taken against the owners" while the case is being reviewed.
The court will take another look at Delhi's ban in about four weeks, so things could still change soon.
For now, it's a breather for anyone driving an older ride in the capital.