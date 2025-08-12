'Bedroom jihadis' threaten peace in J&K: Know how

Investigations reveal direct links to Pakistan-based handlers

These operatives focus on influencing vulnerable youth by flooding online spaces with propaganda designed to disrupt peace.

It's a form of psychological warfare that keeps security agencies on their toes.

Investigations into thousands of posts have uncovered direct links between local supporters and handlers across the border.

Several arrests have been made—including one youth accused of leaking personal info about Kashmiri Pandit migrants under outside orders.

Thanks to quick police action during Muharram 2025, potential communal tension sparked by provocative posts was contained before things got out of hand.