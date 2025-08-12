'Bedroom jihadis' threaten peace in J&K: Know how
Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir are dealing with a new wave of cybercrime from so-called "bedroom jihadis."
These individuals, connected to terror groups and sympathizers in Pakistan, have been using social media—like WhatsApp, Facebook, and X—to spread hateful content aimed at stirring up communal violence.
While this digital threat first popped up in 2017, it faded after internet curbs in 2019 but has made a comeback since the 2024 assembly elections.
Investigations reveal direct links to Pakistan-based handlers
These operatives focus on influencing vulnerable youth by flooding online spaces with propaganda designed to disrupt peace.
It's a form of psychological warfare that keeps security agencies on their toes.
Investigations into thousands of posts have uncovered direct links between local supporters and handlers across the border.
Several arrests have been made—including one youth accused of leaking personal info about Kashmiri Pandit migrants under outside orders.
Thanks to quick police action during Muharram 2025, potential communal tension sparked by provocative posts was contained before things got out of hand.