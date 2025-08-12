Next Article
IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall in 5 Telangana districts
Heads up, Telangana!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put five districts—Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Yadadri Bhongir—on red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.
Locals are being urged to stay prepared for serious downpours and possible disruptions.
Orange, yellow alerts also issued
Nine more districts, including Hyderabad and Rangareddy, are under orange alert for heavy rain.
A yellow alert is out for places like Adilabad and Mancherial, meaning isolated spots could see strong showers.
Plus, all 33 districts might get thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds—so it's a good idea to keep an eye on the weather updates this week.