Delhi passes bill to regulate private school fee hikes

Parents raise concerns about the bill

Some parents aren't thrilled with the details. They point out that the Bill doesn't address old fee hikes and worry that committees might lean toward school management, not families.

Plus, now at least 15% of parents must agree before filing a complaint—making it harder for individuals to speak up.

There's also concern that if schools get fined, they'll just hike fees again to cover costs, putting families back where they started.