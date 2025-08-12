Delhi passes bill to regulate private school fee hikes
Delhi just passed a new Bill aiming to rein in private school fee hikes after parents protested steep increases earlier this year.
The plan? A three-level committee system to review and standardize how schools set their fees, hoping for more transparency and fairness across the board.
The Bill now needs the Lieutenant Governor's sign-off before it becomes law.
Parents raise concerns about the bill
Some parents aren't thrilled with the details. They point out that the Bill doesn't address old fee hikes and worry that committees might lean toward school management, not families.
Plus, now at least 15% of parents must agree before filing a complaint—making it harder for individuals to speak up.
There's also concern that if schools get fined, they'll just hike fees again to cover costs, putting families back where they started.