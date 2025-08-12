Next Article
Pune crash: Police challenge decision to treat teen as minor
Pune Police are challenging a Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) decision that stopped them from trying a teenager as an adult after a fatal Porsche crash that killed two software engineers.
The case, which has sparked public debate, saw police file their appeal on August 4, after getting the green light from the district collector.
Case raises questions on how to handle minors committing 'heinous crimes'
Prosecutors say the teen committed a "heinous offense" by driving drunk and then allegedly swapping blood samples with his mom to dodge blame.
Even so, the JJB gave him conditional bail.
The case has faced legal twists—like the Bombay High Court ruling against longer remands—and now there's talk of rethinking how "heinous crimes" by minors should be handled nationwide.