Farmers' body joins AMU students' protest against VC
Students at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have been out protesting for five days, upset over what they claim is a steep 30-61% fee hike, delayed student union elections, and alleged misconduct by senior officials.
Things escalated on Tuesday as students marched to the district collectorate and burned an effigy of Vice Chancellor Naima Khatoon.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a major farmers' group, has now stepped in to support the students.
SKM to highlight student issues during 'Virodh Diwas' protest
This isn't just about one campus—AMU is known for helping students from less privileged backgrounds, so a big fee hike hits hard.
The SKM plans to highlight these student issues during their August 13 "Virodh Diwas" protest against electricity privatization in Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, opposition MPs are calling for an inquiry into reports of police violence during last week's campus protests.
For many young people watching, this moment spotlights bigger concerns around affordable education and fair treatment of student voices in India.