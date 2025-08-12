Farmers' body joins AMU students' protest against VC

SKM to highlight student issues during 'Virodh Diwas' protest

This isn't just about one campus—AMU is known for helping students from less privileged backgrounds, so a big fee hike hits hard.

The SKM plans to highlight these student issues during their August 13 "Virodh Diwas" protest against electricity privatization in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, opposition MPs are calling for an inquiry into reports of police violence during last week's campus protests.

For many young people watching, this moment spotlights bigger concerns around affordable education and fair treatment of student voices in India.