COVID-19 cases in India at 3,395; 4 dead in 24hrs
What's the story
India has seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, with active infections touching 3,395 as of Saturday. This is a steep increase from the mere 257 cases reported on May 22.
Kerala continues to lead with the highest number of active cases at 1,336, followed by Maharashtra (467), Delhi (375), Gujarat (265), Karnataka (234), West Bengal (205), Tamil Nadu (185), and Uttar Pradesh (117).
Fatalities
Four states report COVID-19 related deaths
In the last 24 hours, four COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.
Health officials are closely monitoring the situation and have urged calm. They said most cases are mild.
In the past 24 hours, 685 new infections were recorded nationwide.
A total of 1,435 patients were discharged from hospitals during this period.
State update
Karnataka reports 4th COVID-19 death amid surge
Karnataka has reported four COVID-19-related deaths amid the recent surge, including a 63-year-old man with co-morbidities who died in Bengaluru.
The state's health department has advised people to stay calm, remain vigilant, and cooperate with authorities to control the spread of infections.
Since the start of the year, seven COVID-19 patients have died in Karnataka, six of whom had co-morbidities.
State update
Keral numbers at top; Mumbai, Pune badly hit
Kerala continues to report the highest number of active cases at 1,336.
In Maharashtra, which has 467 active cases, 68 new infections were reported on Saturday.
Mumbai and Pune Municipal Corporation areas were the worst-hit with 30 and 15 new cases, respectively.
Cases were also detected in Kalyan-Dombivali and Raigad.