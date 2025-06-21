Delhi: No fuel for old vehicles from July 1

In a major move to curb pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced that overage vehicles in Delhi will not be permitted to refuel at petrol pumps starting July 1. The rule is aimed at diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol ones older than 15 years. The initiative will be implemented in phases across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Identification process How CAQM will identify overage vehicles? The CAQM will use Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at fuel stations to identify overage vehicles. These cameras will check vehicle number plates against the VAHAN database to determine their fuel type, age, as well as registration details. If a vehicle is found to be older than the prescribed limit, it will be automatically flagged as End-of-Life (EoL).

Phase rollout Phased implementation across NCR The refueling restriction will first be implemented in Delhi and then extended to Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, and Sonipat from November 1. The rest of the NCR will follow suit by April 1, 2026. This phased approach gives time for the installation of ANPR cameras at fuel stations across these regions.