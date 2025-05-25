Delhi-NCR: Heavy rains disrupt flights, roads get flooded
What's the story
Delhi and its neighboring areas were battered by heavy rains and thunderstorms early on Sunday.
The inclement weather led to flight disruptions at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).
Airlines such as IndiGo had to delay several flights due to low visibility and strong winds.
Flight operations returned to normal around 6:00am after initial disruptions.
Flooding impact
Severe waterlogging and power outages across Delhi
The heavy rains caused severe waterlogging in several parts of Delhi, including Minto Road and near Terminal 1 of the airport.
Commuters were stranded as roads turned into rivers with ankle-to-knee-deep water.
Mahipalpur, under the flyover, was also flooded, adding to the woes of commuters.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Delhi and adjoining areas late on Saturday night, predicting intense thunderstorms with winds reaching up to 60km/h.
Weather warning
IMD issues red alert, warns of potential damage
The IMD had warned residents to stay indoors and avoid open spaces or unstable structures. The weather department also cautioned of possible tree uprooting and crop damage in affected areas.
Parts of Haryana, including Jhajjar, witnessed similar weather conditions with heavy rain and thunderstorms.
This spell of inclement weather comes after Wednesday's dust storm that brought gusty winds up to 70km/h, leading to power outages across the city.
Early monsoon
Monsoon arrives early, brings relief from heat
The heavy rains also brought down the temperature significantly in Delhi. The Palam area saw a drop from 37°C at 7:30pm to 23°C by 8:30pm.
The southwest monsoon arrived over the Indian mainland in Kerala on Saturday, a week ahead of schedule and the earliest since 2009.
Typically, it reaches Kerala by June 1 and covers India by July 8 before retreating around September-October.