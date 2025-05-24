What's the story

In a shocking incident in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, a woman was forced to leave her son as collateral for a ₹25,000 loan.

The woman and her three children from the Yanadi tribal community were kept as bonded laborers by their employer.

After the woman's husband died, the employer demanded ₹45,000 (including ₹20,000 interest) to release them.

She agreed to leave one child behind as collateral due to a lack of options, only to find her son dead in Tamil Nadu.