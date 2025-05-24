Woman leaves son as collateral for loan; finds him dead
What's the story
In a shocking incident in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, a woman was forced to leave her son as collateral for a ₹25,000 loan.
The woman and her three children from the Yanadi tribal community were kept as bonded laborers by their employer.
After the woman's husband died, the employer demanded ₹45,000 (including ₹20,000 interest) to release them.
She agreed to leave one child behind as collateral due to a lack of options, only to find her son dead in Tamil Nadu.
Deceptive claims
Employer's deception and son's tragic fate
The employer initially lied about the boy's whereabouts, claiming he had run away. It was only after police intervention that he confessed to the boy's death and secret burial.
The body was exhumed on Tuesday as the mother sobbed uncontrollably.
Tirupati Collector Venkateswar confirmed CCTV footage showed the boy was taken to a hospital, adding to NDTV that "the duck rearer's family says the boy died of jaundice."
Legal action
Arrests made, case registered under multiple acts
The duck rearer, his wife, and son were arrested after the confession. A case was registered under several acts, including the Bonded Labor System (Abolition) Act and the SC/ST Atrocities Act.
Activists highlighted that Yanadi tribals are often victims of bonded labor traps using loan advances.
Tirupati Collector Venkateswar said they are taking a serious view of the case considering its implications on tribal communities' rights and safety.