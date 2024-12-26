The system was particularly designed for kids under 5

QR-coded wristbands reunite 10 missing children with parents

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:51 pm Dec 26, 202404:51 pm

What's the story The Vijayawada District Administration in Andhra Pradesh has successfully reunited 10 missing children with their families using QR-coded wristbands during the Bhawani Deeksha Viramana event. The system was particularly designed to keep kids under five years old safe. Each wristband had important details of both child and parent, including a contact number, which were stored on a server for easy access if required.

Team effort

Wristband initiative involved 60 ICDS teams

The initiative was conducted by some 60 teams of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) department. The teams were stationed at railway stations, bus terminals, and city entry points. Their main job was to tag every child entering the city with a QR-coded wristband. In five days, this unique system helped duty police reunite 10 missing children with their families.

Women empowerment

Andhra Pradesh CM emphasizes women's empowerment

In related news, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has emphasized on empowering educated women by providing them job opportunities. At a review meeting at the State Secretariat, he spoke about developing co-working and neighborhood working spaces to effectively utilize human resources. He emphasized on training educated women in rural and semi-urban areas to prepare them to join the workforce.

Flexible work

Naidu advocates for work-from-home arrangements

Naidu emphasized that work-from-home and co-working centers could enable women to manage professional and personal responsibilities while contributing to economic and social growth. "Educated women should not confine themselves to their homes," he said. This focus on flexible work options is part of a larger strategy to utilize human resources for the state's development.