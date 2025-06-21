Why Ford has recalled its Super Duty trucks in US

Ford has issued a recall for its 2025 Super Duty trucks, including the F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 models. The automaker is warning owners not to drive their vehicles due to a potential brake failure risk. The issue stems from a missing retaining spring in the brake pedal assembly, which is supposed to hold the brake booster pushrod onto the pedal.

Impacted models Around 2,345 units affected The recall impacts some 2,345 units of the 2025 Super Duty trucks. The problem was first flagged by the employees at the Kentucky Truck Plant in late May. They had reported a missing brake pedal retaining spring on a 2025 F-350 model to the company's Critical Concern Review Group (CCRG).

Investigation findings Two trucks with the same issue flagged The CCRG later found a report from May 5 about a service technician experiencing no braking force during a pre-delivery inspection of a Super Duty. The brake pedal was reportedly "swinging freely." A warranty report in early June also flagged another F-350 with the same issue, which was discovered by an inspecting technician.

Operator error How Ford determined the scope of affected vehicles The CCRG's investigation revealed that both trucks with the missing retaining spring were built by a new, still-in-training operator. The camera system meant to monitor production was also found to be down at certain times. As a result, Ford is recalling vehicles without enough visual evidence of their proper construction.