By Dwaipayan Roy 03:20 pm May 19, 202403:20 pm

What's the story Ford is contemplating the launch of a new range of combustion-engined Mustang variants, potentially including a four-door model. This would be the first instance in the muscle car's history that such an option has been available. In an exclusive interview with Autocar UK, Ford CEO Jim Farley stated that any new derivatives must maintain the same "performance and attitude" as existing models to gain acceptance from fans.

Mustang's global popularity and future plans

The Mustang is currently the world's bestselling coupe with a significant global fan base, according to Farley. He emphasized that Ford would "never build a Mustang that isn't a Mustang," ruling out the possibility of a small, two-row Ford SUV bearing a Mustang badge. However, he did suggest other body forms such as a 4-door model could be possible if they retain the performance as well as attitude of the original.

Enhancing Mustang's appeal and line-up expansion

Farley noted that Ford needs to enhance the original Mustang's appeal to expand its line-up. This expansion would involve investing in models accessible to traditional customers and versions that take the coupe further upmarket. He suggested one way to keep costs down while boosting performance on affordable versions could be through weight reduction, with a development program already underway to explore this.

Ford's previous endeavors and future plans in India

In India, Ford launched the sixth-generation Mustang in 2016 with a hard-top GT coupe spec, featuring a 5.0-liter V8 engine producing 401hp and 515Nm. The Mustang was sold as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) between 2016 and 2020. Despite ceasing operations in India in 2021, Ford wants to re-enter the market with the Everest SUV.