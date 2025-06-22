IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Delhi today, issues yellow alert

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies and heavy rainfall for Delhi on Sunday, with maximum temperatures around 35 degrees Celsius. The week ahead is not expected to bring any heatwaves but will likely see cloudy skies and moderate to light rains for five to six days. On June 21, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Pollution levels

Delhi's air quality remains 'satisfactory'

The city's air quality has also remained in the "satisfactory" category for five consecutive days, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 85. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' while 51 to 100 is 'satisfactory.' The IMD has also issued orange alerts for eight states, including Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh, due to predicted heavy rainfall from June 21-26.