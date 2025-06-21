'Mayday' call on IndiGo flight due to low fuel
An IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Chennai was diverted mid-air on Thursday night after the pilot issued a "Mayday" call due to low fuel. The incident involved flight 6E-6764, an Airbus A321, which took off from Guwahati at 4:40pm and was scheduled to land in Chennai around 7:45pm. However, during landing, the aircraft made a balked landing (low-energy go-around) in Chennai and then diverted to Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).
Pilot issued mayday call citing 'unstabilized approach'
The pilot issued a Mayday distress call around 35 nautical miles from Bengaluru, citing an "unstabilized approach" and low fuel. The sudden and steep climb after the balked landing left many passengers frightened. One passenger described the experience as "scary." Emergency response teams, including medical and fire services, were deployed immediately after the distress call was received.
Aircraft landed safely in Bengaluru at 8:20pm
The aircraft landed safely at 8:20pm in Bengaluru. While media reports suggest both pilots have been taken off the flying roster pending an investigation, IndiGo is yet to confirm this. The airline has not issued an official statement on the incident or crew status so far. Authorities are expected to investigate the incident to understand what led to the fuel emergency and evaluate decisions made by the cockpit crew during this critical situation.
Another IndiGo flight returns to Chennai due to technical glitch
In a separate incident on Friday, another IndiGo flight headed for Madurai faced a technical glitch mid-air and sought permission to return to Chennai. The aircraft, carrying around 68 passengers, landed safely, and all passengers were disembarked as per safety protocols. The scare comes against the backdrop of the Air India crash, where 241 of the 242 aboard flight AI171 died, besides another 33 on the ground.