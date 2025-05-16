Bengaluru's ISKCON temple does not belong to ISKCON Mumbai: SC
What's the story
The Supreme Court has ruled that the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Bengaluru belongs to the ISKCON Society Bangalore.
The bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih set aside an earlier decision of the Karnataka High Court, which had ruled in favor of ISKCON Mumbai regarding ownership of the property.
Registration details
ISKCON Society Bangalore registered under Karnataka Societies Act
The ISKCON Society Bangalore was registered under the Karnataka Societies Registration Act in July 1978.
On August 3, 1988, it purchased around six acres of land from the Bangalore Development Authority at Hare Krishna Hills.
The society then built a temple and cultural complex with donations from devotees.
On the other hand, ISKCON Mumbai was registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, and the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950.
Ownership dispute
ISKCON Mumbai's claim over Bengaluru temple complex
Founded by Srila Prabhupada in 1966, it has its registered office at Hare Krishna Land in Juhu, Mumbai.
The argument by ISKCON Mumbai is that ISKCON Bangalore never functioned as an independent legal entity but as a branch under it.
It argued that any property bought by or in the name of ISKCON Bangalore belonged to ISKCON Mumbai.
When the case reached the court, the trial court declared that the Bangalore-registered society was the absolute owner.
Court's decision
Karnataka High Court initially favored ISKCON Mumbai
The trial court also restrained ISKCON Mumbai from interfering in its affairs.
But ISKCON Mumbai and some of its associated office-bearers filed a first appeal before the state high court.
In May 2011, the Karnataka High Court allowed an appeal by ISKCON Mumbai against the trial court decree in favor of ISKCON Bangalore.
The Supreme Court has now restored the trial court's decree, ruling that the ISKCON temple in Bengaluru belongs to ISKCON Society Bangalore.