Gujarat Samachar's co-owner arrested after raids by ED: Family
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Bahubali Shah, the co-owner of Gujarat Samachar, a prominent regional daily.
The arrest came after 36 hours of raids at various locations linked to the newspaper and its owners' residences. Before the ED, another government agency, the Income Tax department, had conducted raids.
His family confirmed the development to various news channels on Friday, although the ED has yet to release an official statement detailing the reasons for his arrest.
Family response
Shah family criticizes ED's actions, alleges political vendetta
"Yes, the information is correct. Bahubalibhai has been arrested in an old case. We don't have much details as yet about the charges...we are being targeted," said Shreyansh Shah, the newspaper's managing editor and Bahubali's brother, told the Deccan Herald.
Shreyans also called the ED's actions politically motivated.
He alleged that Bahubali was summoned and arrested without any prior written notice and that the raids were related to transactions dating back 20 years.
Property searches
ED's raids extend to Shah family's properties
He also said his brother is currently hospitalized after suffering a severe heart attack and accused authorities of pressuring him to confess to "certain things."
The ED's raids covered 24 locations, including residences of Shreyans's sons and the newspaper's online department office. Properties linked to the Shah family's real estate ventures were also searched.
The Income Tax department had also raided several premises associated with Gujarat Samachar on May 14, including its headquarters and the residences of Bahubali and Shreyans.
Political connection
Congress links Shah's arrest to anti-establishment stance
The opposition Congress has linked Bahubali's arrest to Gujarat Samachar's anti-establishment editorial stance.
Congress leader Pawan Khera wrote on X, "Late last [Thursday] night, the ED arrested Bahubali Bhai Shah of Gujarat Samachar. The 93-year-old newspaper has been a bold anti-establishment voice."
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal also slammed the BJP over the arrest, calling it "a sign of the frustration" of the party "which wants to silence every voice that speaks the truth and asks questions."