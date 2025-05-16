What's the story

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Bahubali Shah, the co-owner of Gujarat Samachar, a prominent regional daily.

The arrest came after 36 hours of raids at various locations linked to the newspaper and its owners' residences. Before the ED, another government agency, the Income Tax department, had conducted raids.

His family confirmed the development to various news channels on Friday, although the ED has yet to release an official statement detailing the reasons for his arrest.