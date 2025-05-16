'Pakistan giving Masood Azhar ₹14cr…IMF must rethink loan': Rajnath Singh
What's the story
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has urged the International Monetary Fund(IMF) to reconsider its $2.1 billion bailout package for Pakistan.
He argued that the funds are indirectly supporting terrorism, as they allow terrorist activities against India from Pakistani soil.
The appeal comes amid reports that the Pakistani government is reportedly mulling a compensation package of ₹14 crore for Jaish-e-Muhammad (JEM)'s chief Masood Azhar for the relatives he lost during India's 'Operation Sindoor.'
Location significance
Singh's remarks made at Bhuj IAF station
"IMF aid will be used to fund these terrorist organizations. Pakistan should not be given any financial aid, or it will fund terror. We want the IMF to think over again," Singh said while addressing Indian Air Force personnel at the Bhuj IAF station in Gujarat.
This military base has been a launchpad for long-range strike missions against Pakistan and was also targeted by Pakistani missiles and drones, which were intercepted by India's air defense system.
Bailout details
IMF's bailout to Pakistan under scrutiny
The IMF this week approved a $2.1 billion bailout to Pakistan under its Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, which was part of a larger $7 billion deal signed last year.
The funds were cleared following a review meeting held by the IMF's Executive Board on May 9.
During the same meeting, Pakistan received an additional $1.4 billion under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).
This funding intends to help countries in addressing climate change concerns and improving disaster preparedness.
Operation Sindoor
23 minutes were enough to crush terrorism: Singh
Singh also praised the Army at the Bhuj Air Force Station, saying the actions carried out during Operation Sindoor have made all Indians proud.
"Just 23 minutes were enough for the Indian Air Force to crush terrorism being nurtured in Pakistan."
"It would not be incorrect for me to say that the duration people take to have breakfast, you used that duration to deal with enemies," he said proudly.
Twitter Post
'Fight against terrorism now part of National Defense Doctrine'
#WATCH | Gujarat: At Bhuj Air Force Station, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Now, the fight against terrorism is not just a matter of security, but it is now also a part of the National Defence Doctrine. Together will uproot this proxy and hybrid warfare, as the Defence…
Warning
Pakistan kept on probation
He further warned Pakistan that it was being kept on probation.
"If its behavior improves, then okay, otherwise, it will be given strictest punishment," he said, adding Operation Sindoor is far from over.
"Whatever happened was just a trailer. When the right time comes, we will show the full picture to the world."