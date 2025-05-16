What's the story

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has urged the International Monetary Fund(IMF) to reconsider its $2.1 billion bailout package for Pakistan.

He argued that the funds are indirectly supporting terrorism, as they allow terrorist activities against India from Pakistani soil.

The appeal comes amid reports that the Pakistani government is reportedly mulling a compensation package of ₹14 crore for Jaish-e-Muhammad (JEM)'s chief Masood Azhar for the relatives he lost during India's 'Operation Sindoor.'