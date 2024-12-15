Police link ₹22.25L stolen in fake ED raid to AAP
The Gujarat Police have reportedly found a connection between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a fake Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid in Kutch. The fake raid occurred on December 2 at Radhika Jewellers in Gandhidham, where imposters fled with jewelry worth ₹22.25 lakh. On December 4, police arrested 12 accused in the case, including the alleged mastermind Abdul Sattar Majothi.
Alleged mastermind's connections with AAP under scrutiny
Majothi is suspected to have links with the AAP and is accused of using illegally acquired money to fund party activities. During police interrogation, he allegedly confessed to meeting senior Gujarat AAP leaders Gopal Italia and Manoj Sorathiya at the Bhuj circuit house months before the incident. Majothi has a criminal background, including murder and attempted murder charges in Jamnagar and Bhuj.
Gujarat minister's social media post stirs controversy
The case gained political traction after Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi shared photos on social media of Majothi with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Gujarat AAP President Isudan Gadhavi. Sanghavi alleged that Majothi was the "general secretary" of the AAP. Reacting to the allegations, Gujarat AAP leader Italia termed them "baseless," hinting at political motives behind the probe. Police officials have said that more party workers may be questioned if needed.