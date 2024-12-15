Summarize Simplifying... In short Majothi, a man with a criminal background, is suspected of funding AAP party activities with money stolen in a fake ED raid.

The case gained attention after Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi shared photos of Majothi with AAP leaders, alleging his role as the party's "general secretary".

AAP leader Gopal Italia dismissed these allegations as baseless, suggesting political motives behind the investigation.

The fake raid occurred on December 2

Police link ₹22.25L stolen in fake ED raid to AAP

By Chanshimla Varah 11:14 am Dec 15, 202411:14 am

What's the story The Gujarat Police have reportedly found a connection between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a fake Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid in Kutch. The fake raid occurred on December 2 at Radhika Jewellers in Gandhidham, where imposters fled with jewelry worth ₹22.25 lakh. On December 4, police arrested 12 accused in the case, including the alleged mastermind Abdul Sattar Majothi.

Political links

Alleged mastermind's connections with AAP under scrutiny

Majothi is suspected to have links with the AAP and is accused of using illegally acquired money to fund party activities. During police interrogation, he allegedly confessed to meeting senior Gujarat AAP leaders Gopal Italia and Manoj Sorathiya at the Bhuj circuit house months before the incident. Majothi has a criminal background, including murder and attempted murder charges in Jamnagar and Bhuj.

Online allegations

Gujarat minister's social media post stirs controversy

The case gained political traction after Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi shared photos on social media of Majothi with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Gujarat AAP President Isudan Gadhavi. Sanghavi alleged that Majothi was the "general secretary" of the AAP. Reacting to the allegations, Gujarat AAP leader Italia termed them "baseless," hinting at political motives behind the probe. Police officials have said that more party workers may be questioned if needed.

