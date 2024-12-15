Summarize Simplifying... In short The wife, mother, and brother of a Bengaluru techie, Subhash, who committed suicide, have been arrested following allegations of extortion and harassment.

Subhash was found dead in his Bengaluru apartment last Monday

Bengaluru techie's wife, her mother, brother arrested in suicide case

What's the story Nikita Singhania, the estranged wife of 34-year-old Atul Subhash, has been arrested along with her mother, Nisha, and brother, Anurag. The arrests are in connection with charges of abetment to suicide. Subhash was found dead in his Bengaluru apartment last Monday. He left behind a 24-page suicide note and an 80-minute video accusing Nikita and her family of harassment and extortion.

Subhash's suicide note details allegations against wife, family

In his suicide note, Subhash alleged that they demanded huge amounts of money for business, and when he refused, disputes arose. This led to arguments between the couple, and Nikita left with their son in 2021, two years after their marriage. In 2022, Subhash alleged that Nikita filed several cases against him and his family, including charges of cruelty, dowry harassment, and murder.

Subhash accused wife of extortion, criticized judicial system

Subhash alleged these cases were lodged to harass him and extort ₹3 crore as alimony and maintenance. He said the court asked him to pay ₹80,000 monthly for Nikita and their son, but she demanded more. In his note, Subhash also slammed the judicial system for allegedly favoring women in such cases. He wrote: "The more I work hard... the more I and my family will be harassed...and the whole legal system will encourage...my harassers."

Subhash ordered to pay ₹40,000 monthly for child maintenance

Subhash's father also said his son had to visit Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, several times for court hearings regarding these disputes. In one hearing, Nikita allegedly taunted him with "Tum bhi suicidekyu nahi kar lete (Why don't you commit suicide too)." His lawyer, Dinesh Mishra, said that the ₹40,000 monthly maintenance Subhash was ordered to pay for their child could have been burdensome on him as he had a salary of ₹84,000.

Singhania summoned for questioning

Last week, an FIR was filed against Singhania's family on a complaint by Subhash's brother, accusing the wife, her mother, brother Anurag, and uncle Sushil Singhania of harassment, extortion, and corruption. On Friday, the Bengaluru Police summoned Singhania for questioning, stating that "there are reasonable grounds to interrogate you to ascertain the facts and circumstances." She was directed to appear before the investigating officer in Bengaluru within three days.