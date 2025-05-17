What's the story

A 52-year-old man surrendered to the police after allegedly murdering his wife with a sickle in their home in Subbaiahnapalya, Banaswadi, east Bengaluru.

The accused, Ramesh, is a carpenter by profession and had married his victim, Kalaivani (47), 12 years ago.

Ramesh was already at the police station when Banaswadi night patrol units arrived on the scene after neighbors alerted them about the incident.