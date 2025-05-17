Bengaluru man surrenders after killing wife with sickle
What's the story
A 52-year-old man surrendered to the police after allegedly murdering his wife with a sickle in their home in Subbaiahnapalya, Banaswadi, east Bengaluru.
The accused, Ramesh, is a carpenter by profession and had married his victim, Kalaivani (47), 12 years ago.
Ramesh was already at the police station when Banaswadi night patrol units arrived on the scene after neighbors alerted them about the incident.
Family discord
Domestic tensions escalate, lead to tragic outcome
Ramesh, a widower with two daughters from his first marriage, had married Kalaivani after her first husband's death.
The couple also had a son together. However, their domestic life was troubled as Ramesh's daughters were often a point of contention between them.
Tensions escalated when Kalaivani refused to take care of Ramesh's daughters, and he sent them to live with his parents.
Fatal dispute
Accusations and murder
Frequent arguments ensued every time Ramesh visited his daughters.
On Thursday, after one such visit, Kalaivani allegedly accused him of having an inappropriate relationship with his daughters.
Enraged by the accusation, Ramesh claimed he lost control and attacked her with a sickle.
Police found Kalaivani's body with multiple deep wounds to the neck when they returned to the crime scene with Ramesh.
Legal proceedings
Murder case registered, victim's family informed
A murder case has been registered against Ramesh, and police have informed Kalaivani's family about the incident. They are expected to arrive shortly.
The investigation is underway as authorities continue to gather evidence and statements from both families involved in this dispute.
In other news from the city, a man identified as Sudhakar was beaten by residents of Arihant Colony in Keshwapur after he allegedly behaved obscenely in front of a woman and attempted theft from a nearby under-construction house.