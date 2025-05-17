Raids in 10 places in Kashmir by State Investigation Agency
What's the story
Security forces have launched a massive anti-terror operation across Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack.
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police is conducting searches at at least 10 locations across the region. These include Kupwara, Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Baramulla districts.
So far, no arrests or recoveries have been reported from these raids.
Operation escalation
Recent terror activities prompt intensified operations
The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 has prompted security forces to step up operations in select areas of south Kashmir.
Over the past three days, six terrorists have been killed in these operations.
The encounters took place in Shopian's Keller area on Tuesday and Pulwama's Tral Nadar area on Thursday, with three terrorists being killed in each operation.
High-profile target
Key terrorist eliminated in recent encounters
Among the six terrorists killed was Shahid Kuttay, a key figure behind several major attacks.
These include the murder of a sarpanch in Shopian's Heerpora on May 18 last year and an attack at Danish Resort on April 8 last year, which left two German tourists and a driver injured.
The intensified operations come after security agencies reviewed their strategies in light of recent terror activities.
Ongoing investigation
Terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack identified but remain elusive
The April 22 Pahalgam attack was carried out by terrorists, including Pakistani nationals and local operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba.
While security officials have identified the attackers, they are still on the run after fleeing the scene.
The ongoing anti-terror operations and raids across Jammu and Kashmir are part of a larger strategy to neutralize terrorist threats in the region.