What's the story

Security forces have launched a massive anti-terror operation across Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police is conducting searches at at least 10 locations across the region. These include Kupwara, Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Baramulla districts.

So far, no arrests or recoveries have been reported from these raids.