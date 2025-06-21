Woman missing since April; in-laws buried her body outside home
What's the story
The body of 24-year-old Tanu Singh was found buried outside her in-laws' house in Faridabad, Haryana. The decomposed body was recovered from a 10-foot-deep pit on a public lane outside the Singh family home. Tanu had been missing since April 21-22, when her father-in-law, Bhoop Singh, allegedly strangled her and buried the body in a pit meant for drainage.
Confession details
Accused filed a missing person's report
Bhoop Singh has confessed to the murder during interrogation, according to police. He allegedly killed Tanu on April 21-22 when his wife Sonia and son Arun were not home. After the crime, he filed a missing person's report on April 25, claiming she had gone missing. The body was found under a concrete slab laid soon after her disappearance.
Investigation progress
FIR filed against 4 family members
Four members of the Singh family have been named in the First Information Report (FIR). ACP Rajesh Kumar Lochan said, "We are currently investigating the possible roles of other family members. The motive appears to be dowry-related, but further inquiries are ongoing." Tanu's sister Preeti, alleged she was harassed over dowry since her marriage in July 2023.
Community deception
Neighbors saw an earthmover outside the house
Neighbors reported seeing an earthmover outside the house on April 23 to dig a pit under the pretext of drainage construction. Bhoop Singh later misled neighbors by saying Tanu had eloped. Her family in Uttar Pradesh expressed disbelief over her husband's claims and accused him and his in-laws of foul play. An autopsy will determine the exact time and cause of death.