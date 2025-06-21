Woman missing since April; in-laws buried her body outside home

The body of 24-year-old Tanu Singh was found buried outside her in-laws' house in Faridabad , Haryana . The decomposed body was recovered from a 10-foot-deep pit on a public lane outside the Singh family home. Tanu had been missing since April 21-22, when her father-in-law, Bhoop Singh, allegedly strangled her and buried the body in a pit meant for drainage.

Confession details Accused filed a missing person's report Bhoop Singh has confessed to the murder during interrogation, according to police. He allegedly killed Tanu on April 21-22 when his wife Sonia and son Arun were not home. After the crime, he filed a missing person's report on April 25, claiming she had gone missing. The body was found under a concrete slab laid soon after her disappearance.

Investigation progress FIR filed against 4 family members Four members of the Singh family have been named in the First Information Report (FIR). ACP Rajesh Kumar Lochan said, "We are currently investigating the possible roles of other family members. The motive appears to be dowry-related, but further inquiries are ongoing." Tanu's sister Preeti, alleged she was harassed over dowry since her marriage in July 2023.