What's the story

Bajinder Singh, a self-styled pastor, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Mohali court in the 2018 Zirakpur rape case.

Singh was convicted under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 376 (rape), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Five other accused in the case were acquitted last Friday: pastor Jatinder, pastor Akbar, Sattar Ali, and Sandeep Pehalwan.