What's the story

Bajinder Singh, a self-styled pastor, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Mohali court in the 2018 Zirakpur rape case.

Singh was convicted under several sections of the Indian Penal Code﻿, including Section 376 (rape), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Five other accused in the case were acquitted last Friday: pastor Jatinder, pastor Akbar, Sattar Ali, and Sandeep Pehalwan.