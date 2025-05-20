2 trains escape derailments in UP: How loco-pilots averted disasters
What's the story
In Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, two major train disasters were averted on Monday evening.
Two passenger trains, including the Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (20504) and the Kathgodam Express (15044), were targeted by unidentified miscreants who placed wooden blocks on the tracks.
The incident took place between Dalelnagar and Umartali stations at kilometer marker 1129/14.
Emergency response
Rajdhani Express pilot's quick action prevents derailment
The pilot of the Rajdhani Express noticed the obstruction and immediately applied emergency brakes at 5:53pm, PTI reported.
He then removed the wooden blocks from the track and informed railway officials about the incident.
A similar attempt was made to derail the Kathgodam Express at the same location. That effort too was foiled due to the driver's alertness at around 6:30pm.
Ongoing investigation
GRP and RPF teams investigate derailment attempts
After both incidents, teams from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the spot for a thorough investigation.
The section was declared safe for train operations by 7:30pm after maintenance staff inspected it.
Superintendent Neeraj Kumar Jadaun also visited the site and confirmed that investigations are underway.
Past incidents
Previous incidents of sabotage on Indian Railways
This is not the first incident of sabotage on Indian Railways.
On April 16, a Garib Rath Express narrowly escaped derailment after hitting a mango tree branch placed on the track in Lucknow's Malihabad area.
Later, on April 22, a metal door measuring about six feet long and three feet wide was found between Utraitia Junction and Bakkas Railway Station.