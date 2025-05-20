What's the story

In Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, two major train disasters were averted on Monday evening.

Two passenger trains, including the Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (20504) and the Kathgodam Express (15044), were targeted by unidentified miscreants who placed wooden blocks on the tracks.

The incident took place between Dalelnagar and Umartali stations at kilometer marker 1129/14.