"For interim relief, you have to make out....strong and glaring case. Otherwise, presumption of constitutionality will be there," Gavai said.

Representing the petitioners, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the 2025 amendments were aimed at taking control of waqfs through a non-judicial process.

He objected to a provision allowing government officers to decide if Waqf properties encroach on government land.

Sibal also said the amendments violate the principle "once a Waqf, always a Waqf," by making registration mandatory for recognition.