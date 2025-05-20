Ashoka University professor sent to jail over 'Operation Sindoor' post
What's the story
Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a professor at Ashoka University, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody for his controversial social media post on 'Operation Sindoor.'
The operation was launched by India's military after the Pahalgam attack.
The Haryana police had sought a seven-day remand, but a Sonepat court instead ordered Mahmudabad's judicial custody.
Arrest details
Professor's arrest follows complaint from BJP Yuva Morcha leader
Mahmudabad, who heads the political science department at Ashoka University, was arrested after a complaint by Yogesh Jatheri, general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha in Haryana.
The Haryana State Commission for Women also filed a separate case against him.
He has been booked for endangering sovereignty and integrity through his social media post.
Post controversy
Mahmudabad's post criticized media briefings on Operation Sindoor
In his post, Mahmudabad had criticized the media briefings on Operation Sindoor by Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. He had referred to their presentations as "optics" and "hypocrisy."
The State Women's Commission had earlier described Mahmudabad's comments as derogatory toward women officers in the Indian Armed Forces. They also issued a show-cause notice to him.
The professor, however, maintained that his comments were misunderstood and he was merely exercising his constitutional right to free speech.
Public reaction
Mahmudabad's post sparked criticism from right-wing commentators
Mahmudabad's post had also invited criticism from right-wing commentators.
He had suggested that these commentators should also speak for victims of mob lynchings and those whose homes are "arbitrarily" bulldozed.
"The optics of two women soldiers presenting their findings are important, but optics must translate to reality on the ground, otherwise it's just hypocrisy," he wrote in his post.
Legal challenge
Mahmudabad challenges arrest in Supreme Court
Mahmudabad has now challenged his arrest in the Supreme Court, which is expected to hear the matter on Wednesday.
His arrest has drawn flak from Opposition leaders and Ashoka University's faculty association.
The faculty association called Mahmudabad a "dedicated academic" who has always worked for communal harmony and public welfare.
Several students have also supported him, calling his arrest a "stark violation" of academic freedom.