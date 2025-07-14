Tripura student, missing for 6 days, found dead in Yamuna

The body of Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old student of Delhi University , was recovered from the Yamuna River on Sunday evening. Debnath had been missing since July 7. Her family identified the body near the Geeta Colony flyover, about 10km from where she was last seen at Signature Bridge. Debnath, a student at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College from Tripura, had been missing since she went to drop a friend at Sarai Rohilla, but her friend confirmed they did not meet.

Investigation details Note suggests she intended to die by suicide Police said Debnath left a handwritten note suggesting she intended to die by suicide. The cab driver and eyewitnesses corroborated her presence on the bridge before she vanished. The letter reportedly states that she had planned to "end my life" by jumping off the Signature Bridge. It adds, "I just feel like a failure and burden, and it was getting unbearable to live like this." The note also mentions there was "no foul play" involved and it was "my decision."

Search efforts Search operation stretched from Nigam Bodh Ghat to Noida After Debnath was reported missing, her family filed a complaint at the Mehrauli Police Station. An extensive search operation was launched with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police. The search stretched from Nigam Bodh Ghat to Noida in Uttar Pradesh before her body was found floating in the Yamuna.

Mental health and surveillance 'CCTV cameras at Signature Bridge were non-functional' According to police, Debnath had sent emails and messages to close friends on July 7, indicating she had been emotionally distressed for months. Her family said Debnath went to Sarai Rohilla railway station to drop off a friend. However, when her phone remained unreachable after three hours, the family contacted her friend, who informed them that she had not seen Sneha as planned.

Family Non-functional CCTV cameras hampers probe Later, the family tracked down a cab driver, who confirmed that he had dropped her off near Delhi's Signature Bridge, an area known for poor safety concerns and CCTV coverage. Her family and friends raised concerns over the non-functional CCTV cameras at the Signature Bridge during this time. They alleged that none of the surveillance infrastructure in place was operational when she went missing.