This hand-held AI kit can spot tuberculosis in minutes

India has introduced a revolutionary AI-powered portable X-ray machine into its national tuberculosis (TB) program. The technology is being used to screen vulnerable populations for undiagnosed cases of TB. The hand-held device works like a regular hospital X-ray machine but is highly portable and battery-operated, making it ideal for remote areas with limited resources.

Screening process How the AI-enabled X-ray machine works The AI-enabled X-ray machine works by taking a chest scan and feeding the data into an AI tool. The tool then analyzes the scan for any white patches in the lungs, which are indicative of TB. This process is done within minutes, allowing for quick identification of undiagnosed TB cases within a patient's family.

Device specifications Weighs between 1.8kg and 2.8kg The portable X-ray machine weighs between 1.8kg and 2.8kg, making it easy to carry around in a backpack. The device comes as a set of a digital SLR-like X-ray beam generator, flat digital panel X-ray detector, tripod to mount the detector, and a laptop with built-in AI for reading the X-rays. A single charge can take up to 100 X-rays—ideal for camps in remote areas.