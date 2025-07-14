Schools closed, internet suspended in Haryana's Nuh; what to know  

The Haryana government has suspended internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh district as part of security measures for the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, which had witnessed violent clashes two years ago. All government and private schools in the district will remain closed on Monday. The State Home Department's order has also blocked social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter. This is to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumors. The order will remain in place till 9:00pm.

Communication blackout 2,500 police personnel will be deployed Around 2,500 police personnel will be deployed in the area for security during the religious event. District Magistrate Vishram Kumar Meena had issued the order on Sunday under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023, prohibiting the possession of any weapon, including licensed arms, firearms, swords, spears, tridents, rods, knives, and chains. Only the sheathed kirpan, which Sikhs wear as a holy symbol, has been exempted.

Food restrictions Meat sale along yatra route Local authorities have also imposed a ban on the sale of meat along the yatra route from Sunday. The use of DJs, loudspeakers, or sound-amplifying devices with religiously provocative or offensive content will also be strictly prohibited during the yatra, according to the decree. The sale of petrol or diesel in open containers will be prohibited at fuel stations in Nuh district from 6:00am to 12:00pm on Monday.

Airspace restrictions What else is prohibited? The use of drones, microlights, aircraft, gliders, power gliders, and hot air balloons has been banned as part of the heightened security measures. Kite flying and Chinese microlights are also prohibited along with fireworks. Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi has been denied permission to attend the yatra with his social media accounts suspended.