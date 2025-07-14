'Very exaggerated': RGV on Deepika-Vanga's 'Spirit' controversy
What's the story
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. The debate began when Padukone allegedly left the project due to her demand for an eight-hour workday, a share in the film's profits, and a request not to deliver dialogues in Telugu. Varma has now called this entire controversy "exaggerated."
Filmmaker's perspective
It's an agreement between 2 people, says Varma
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Varma said, "When it comes to having fixed shift timings for actors, I really think that it is an agreement between two people. Each of them has a right to say what they want, and the other one has a right to refuse." "The whole thing (between Deepika and Sandeep) was a very exaggerated thing in my opinion."
Filmmaker's stance
'That thing was just kind of blown up...': Varma
Varma further added, "Because I can say, I want to work for 23 hours, and the actor can say I want to work only for one hour. That's their call. But how can one human being force another human being to do something?" "And they can agree to work or not work with each other... But that thing was just kind of blown up in the media."
Filmmaker's opinion
What's the reason behind Varma's opinion?
Varma, known for films like Satya, Shool, and Bhoot, thinks that having fixed shift hours for actors isn't practical due to the unpredictable nature of filmmaking. "That's because it depends on so many factors. The director might need a particular light. He might want some combination of another actor, or maybe the location is not available." "There are too many factors which can factor in," he explained. Notably, Padukone hasn't reacted to the controversy so far.
Film release
Know more about 'Spirit' and Vanga's next
Meanwhile, Spirit, which originally had Padukone in the lead opposite Prabhas, is now one of the most-awaited projects from Vanga. The film will also star Triptii Dimri and is scheduled to hit theaters in 2027. After wrapping up Spirit, Vanga will reportedly start working on his next project, Animal Park, with Ranbir Kapoor.