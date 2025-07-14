'Very exaggerated': RGV on Deepika-Vanga's 'Spirit' controversy

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding Deepika Padukone 's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga 's Spirit . The debate began when Padukone allegedly left the project due to her demand for an eight-hour workday, a share in the film's profits, and a request not to deliver dialogues in Telugu. Varma has now called this entire controversy "exaggerated."

Filmmaker's perspective It's an agreement between 2 people, says Varma Speaking to Hindustan Times, Varma said, "When it comes to having fixed shift timings for actors, I really think that it is an agreement between two people. Each of them has a right to say what they want, and the other one has a right to refuse." "The whole thing (between Deepika and Sandeep) was a very exaggerated thing in my opinion."

Filmmaker's stance 'That thing was just kind of blown up...': Varma Varma further added, "Because I can say, I want to work for 23 hours, and the actor can say I want to work only for one hour. That's their call. But how can one human being force another human being to do something?" "And they can agree to work or not work with each other... But that thing was just kind of blown up in the media."

Filmmaker's opinion What's the reason behind Varma's opinion? Varma, known for films like Satya, Shool, and Bhoot, thinks that having fixed shift hours for actors isn't practical due to the unpredictable nature of filmmaking. "That's because it depends on so many factors. The director might need a particular light. He might want some combination of another actor, or maybe the location is not available." "There are too many factors which can factor in," he explained. Notably, Padukone hasn't reacted to the controversy so far.