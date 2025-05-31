What's the story

Actor Vishnu Manchu has accused individuals linked to his brother, actor Manoj Manchu, of being involved in the theft of a hard disk containing content of his film Kannappa.

Speaking at an event in Chennai on Friday, Vishnu alleged that two individuals—Raghu and Charitha—who reportedly stole the hard disk are part of Manoj's staff.

The incident occurred four weeks ago, and a police complaint was filed after multiple failed attempts to contact Manoj and his associates.