'Kannappa' hard disk theft: Vishnu hints at brother Manoj's involvement
Actor Vishnu Manchu has accused individuals linked to his brother, actor Manoj Manchu, of being involved in the theft of a hard disk containing content of his film Kannappa.
Speaking at an event in Chennai on Friday, Vishnu alleged that two individuals—Raghu and Charitha—who reportedly stole the hard disk are part of Manoj's staff.
The incident occurred four weeks ago, and a police complaint was filed after multiple failed attempts to contact Manoj and his associates.
Vishnu explained that the hard disk, crucial for the VFX work of Kannappa, was sent from Mumbai to their father, actor Mohan Babu's residence in Film Nagar.
He said, "When the VFX-related hard disk was sent from Mumbai, it reached my father Mohan Babu's residence in Film Nagar."
"It was handed over to Raghu and Charitha, and they have been missing since then."
Vishnu further added, "You all know what happened within our family. We tried to reach Manoj through our friends, but to no avail."
"We don't know if they stole it or acted upon someone's orders. It was after these attempts that we filed a police complaint."
The actor also emphasized that the hard disk is password-protected and urged everyone not to watch any leaked footage from Kannappa.
The movie's production house, 24 Frames Factory, recently claimed that people who stole the hard disk were trying to derail Kannappa's release.
In a statement on X, they said, "It is no secret who orchestrated this attempt—both we and law enforcement are well aware of the forces at play."
They also claimed the alleged perpetrators, "are planning to leak over 90 minutes of unreleased footage online in a desperate attempt to derail the release of Kannappa."
Kannappa is a mythological epic based on the story of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva.
The film, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan , features Vishnu in the titular role.
The supporting cast includes Sarathkumar, Kaushal Manda, Devaraj, Brahmanandam and Madhoo.
Mohanlal, Prabhas and Akshay Kumar will make cameo appearances in this fantasy drama.
The film is set to release on June 27.