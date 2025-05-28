What's the story

The producers of the upcoming Telugu film Kannappa have accused two individuals of stealing a hard drive containing crucial footage from the movie.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), 24 Frames Factory, the production house behind Kannappa, claimed that these individuals, Raghu and Charitha, are unauthorized and have no connection to the producers.

The stolen footage reportedly spans 90 minutes, and the culprits intend to release it online before the film's theatrical premiere.