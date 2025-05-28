'It's sabotage': 'Kannappa' makers react to 90-minute footage theft
What's the story
The producers of the upcoming Telugu film Kannappa have accused two individuals of stealing a hard drive containing crucial footage from the movie.
In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), 24 Frames Factory, the production house behind Kannappa, claimed that these individuals, Raghu and Charitha, are unauthorized and have no connection to the producers.
The stolen footage reportedly spans 90 minutes, and the culprits intend to release it online before the film's theatrical premiere.
Statement
'It's not mischief, it's sabotage'
The production house said, "It is disheartening to see such cheap and calculated tactics being deployed from within the industry itself. This is not mischief—it is sabotage, and it reflects a deeply unfortunate descent into personal vendetta-driven behavior."
"At a time when Telugu cinema is earning global recognition, stooping to such levels is disgraceful."
They added that, based on solid intel, the culprits are planning to leak the footage before the film's theatrical release to deliberately sabotage it.
Twitter Post
Film details
'Kannappa' is a Telugu fantasy film
Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, is a Telugu fantasy film.
The movie stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role and features cameos from Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal.
It is based on the legend of Kannappa, who has been a stoic figure in Hinduism history and a true devotee of Lord Shiva.
The film is scheduled to release on June 27.