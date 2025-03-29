Despite his fleeting appearance, Warner has reportedly been paid a hefty sum for his role in Robinhood.

According to OTT Play, he received ₹3 crore, while India TV reports a figure of ₹2.5 crore.

This amount is considerable for a cameo and suggests Warner may be among the actors with the costliest guest appearances.

Notably, he shot his portions during the Indian Premier League in 2024.