'Robinhood': Guess how much David Warner charged for his cameo
What's the story
Australian cricketer David Warner recently made his debut in Indian cinema with the Telugu movie Robinhood.
The movie, led by Nithiin and Sreeleela and directed by Venky Kudumula, was released on March 28 and has been getting mixed to positive responses.
But, more than anything else, it's Warner's cameo that has become the film's unique selling point.
Payment details
Warner's cameo: A lucrative venture
Despite his fleeting appearance, Warner has reportedly been paid a hefty sum for his role in Robinhood.
According to OTT Play, he received ₹3 crore, while India TV reports a figure of ₹2.5 crore.
This amount is considerable for a cameo and suggests Warner may be among the actors with the costliest guest appearances.
Notably, he shot his portions during the Indian Premier League in 2024.
Controversy
Rajendra Prasad faced backlash for remarks about Warner
Meanwhile, actor Rajendra Prasad, who has a key role in the film, faced backlash due to his controversial comments about Warner.
At the film's pre-release event, Prasad colloquially called him 'donga m***a koduku' (which loosely translates to son of a gun), which sparked a controversy soon after.
Later, Prasad publicly apologized and said, "I did not do that intentionally. If what I did has hurt anyone, I feel very sorry and apologize."