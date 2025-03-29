What's the story

The much-anticipated Malayalam film, L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, hit theaters on Thursday.

Directed by Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy, the action thriller is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer.

The film has been getting positive reviews for its gripping storyline, action-packed sequences, and phenomenal performances.

After its theatrical run, it will be available on JioHotstar.

However, the premiere date is not out yet.