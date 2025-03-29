Where to watch Mohanlal-Prithviraj's 'L2: Empuraan' post-theatrical run
What's the story
The much-anticipated Malayalam film, L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, hit theaters on Thursday.
Directed by Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy, the action thriller is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer.
The film has been getting positive reviews for its gripping storyline, action-packed sequences, and phenomenal performances.
After its theatrical run, it will be available on JioHotstar.
However, the premiere date is not out yet.
Film synopsis
'L2: Empuraan' plot and cast details
The plot of L2: Empuraan revolves around a new CM who has succumbed to greed and personal ambitions.
As corruption rises, the demand for Stephen Nedumpally's (Mohanlal) return grows louder.
The movie also delves into Zayeed Masood's past, played by Sukumaran, culminating in an epic battle.
The star cast also includes Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Karthikeya Dev, Kishore, Sukant Goel, Eriq Ebouaney, Nikhat Khan, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn.
Behind the scenes
'L2: Empuraan' technical crew and production details
L2: Empuraan was produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Gokulam Gopalan under the banners of Lyca Productions, Sree Gokulam Movies and Aashirvad Cinemas.
The film was released on Thursday in five languages.
Sujith Vaassudev is the cinematographer, Akhilesh Mohan is the editor, and Deepak Dev composed the music for the film.