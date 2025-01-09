What's the story

Beyond Snack, a leading snacking brand out of Kerala, has raised $8.3 million in a Series A funding round.

The investment was led by 12 Flags Group, a consumer-focused fund set up by Reckitt Benckiser's former global CEO Rakesh Kapoor.

Existing investor NAB Ventures also participated in this round along with Japanese VC firm Enrission India Capital and other existing investors like Faad Network.