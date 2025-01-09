Beyond Snack—backed by Ashneer Grover and Aman Gupta—raises $8.3M
What's the story
Beyond Snack, a leading snacking brand out of Kerala, has raised $8.3 million in a Series A funding round.
The investment was led by 12 Flags Group, a consumer-focused fund set up by Reckitt Benckiser's former global CEO Rakesh Kapoor.
Existing investor NAB Ventures also participated in this round along with Japanese VC firm Enrission India Capital and other existing investors like Faad Network.
Growth strategy
Market valuation and expansion plans
The latest funding round has increased Beyond Snack's market valuation to ₹300 crore.
The company plans to use the funds to expand its market reach, doubling its offline distribution from 20,000 outlets to 40,000 by FY26.
Beyond Snack founder Manas Madhu told Mint in an interview that the company also plans to expand into more cities, particularly in southern regions where it has no presence.
Investment history
Previous funding and Shark Tank India appearance
Earlier, Beyond Snack had raised $4 million from NAB Ventures, 100X VC, Faad Network, and angel investors.
The company also made headlines after appearing on Shark Tank India Season 1 where it received investment from investors Ashneer Grover and Aman Gupta.
Currently, the brand operates in 18 cities mostly in west and north India and plans to expand to over 40 cities by FY26.
Market penetration
Future expansion and global presence
Madhu also revealed plans for Beyond Snack to enter the southern Indian market, particularly parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
The brand has also gone global and is now available in 12 countries.
"Beyond Snack is currently deepening backend integration and streamlining its supply chain, further enhancing its efficiency and sustainability within the Agri value chain," said Ashish Choudhury, chief investment officer at NAB Ventures.