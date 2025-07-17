'KBC 17': How much will Amitabh Bachchan earn per episode?
What's the story
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan (82) has famously hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007. Now, he is preparing for the 17th edition, which will premiere on August 11. For the newest installment, the legendary actor will reportedly earn a whopping ₹5cr per episode!
Anticipation builds
'Boss is back...': Abhishek Bachchan gives father Amitabh a shoutout
Fans of the game show are eagerly waiting for its return. Recently, the makers released a new promo on social media featuring Bachchan and actor Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Moreover, in a show of support, Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to give his father a major shoutout, referring to him as "boss," who is back with a new season.
Milestone celebration
'KBC' celebrated its 25th anniversary on July 3
On July 3, KBC celebrated its 25th anniversary. On this special occasion, Bachchan shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. He wrote, "Today, 3rd July, as I work on this year's season KBC prep, I am told by the KBC team - 3rd July 2000, the first broadcast of KBC happened...25 years, the life of KBC!" The show will air from Monday to Friday at 9:00pm on Sony TV and stream on SonyLIV.