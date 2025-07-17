'KBC 17': How much will Amitabh Bachchan earn per episode?

Fans of the game show are eagerly waiting for its return. Recently, the makers released a new promo on social media featuring Bachchan and actor Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Moreover, in a show of support, Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to give his father a major shoutout, referring to him as "boss," who is back with a new season.

Milestone celebration

'KBC' celebrated its 25th anniversary on July 3

On July 3, KBC celebrated its 25th anniversary. On this special occasion, Bachchan shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. He wrote, "Today, 3rd July, as I work on this year's season KBC prep, I am told by the KBC team - 3rd July 2000, the first broadcast of KBC happened...25 years, the life of KBC!" The show will air from Monday to Friday at 9:00pm on Sony TV and stream on SonyLIV.