5 roles that prove Brie Larson is a powerhouse performer

Brie Larson has taken the film industry by storm with her versatile acting skills. A master at portraying complex characters, she has taken on several roles, which have left a mark on audiences around the globe. From indie movies to blockbusters, Larson's performances have been critically acclaimed as well as commercially successful. Here are five of her most iconic roles that prove her talent and range.

Breakthrough role 'Room' - A breakthrough performance In Room, Larson played the role of Joy Newsome, a woman kept captive for years, and how. Her powerful performance won her an Academy Award for Best Actress. The film revolves around the emotional journey of Joy and her son as they try to live life after escaping. Larson's ability to portray deep emotions and resilience made this role unforgettable.

Superhero role 'Captain Marvel' - A superhero icon Larson stepped into Carol Danvers's shoes in Captain Marvel, making her debut in the MCU. As one of the first women superheroes to headline a Marvel movie, she made the character fierce and charming. The film went on to be a critical and commercial success, raking in more than millions globally.

Indie role 'Short Term 12' - An indie gem In Short Term 12, Larson starred as Grace Howard, a supervisor at a home for troubled teens. Her layered portrayal brought out the nuances of working with at-risk youth while battling one's own demons. The film was lauded for its genuine narrative and bagged several awards at indie film festivals.

Family drama role 'The Glass Castle' - A family drama Larson played Jeannette Walls in The Glass Castle, an adaptation of Walls's memoir of growing up in an unconventional family circumstance. Her performance brought to light Jeannette's struggles as she dealt with her eccentric parents while trying to maintain a semblance of stability in adulthood.