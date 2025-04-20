'Piku' re-release: Know who was original choice for lead role
The critically acclaimed film Piku, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and the late Irrfan Khan, will return to theaters on May 9, 2025.
The 2015 box office success was directed by Shoojit Sircar.
Bachchan and Padukone's performances bagged them many awards, including a National Award for Bachchan.
However, interestingly, Padukone wasn't the first choice for the titular role in Piku.
Casting change
Parineeti Chopra was the original choice
Interestingly, Sircar first offered Piku to Parineeti Chopra, who was unable to accept it owing to the clash of dates with another movie.
On an episode of Neha Dhupia's talk show BFFs With Vogue, Chopra had clarified, "I didn't really turn down the film."
"There was some confusion. I was going to do another film at the same time, and then that film also didn't happen, so it was my loss."
Iconic role
Padukone's portrayal of 'Piku' became iconic
Subsequently, Padukone's Piku became iconic and is one of her most celebrated roles.
On Saturday, Padukone took to Instagram to express her excitement, sharing a video announcing the re-release.
She captioned it, "A film that will always have my heart - PIKU is back in theaters on 9th May, 2025 to celebrate its 10th Anniversary!"
"Irrfan, we miss you! And think about you every so often...," she added.