What's the story

The critically acclaimed film Piku, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and the late Irrfan Khan, will return to theaters on May 9, 2025.

The 2015 box office success was directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Bachchan and Padukone's performances bagged them many awards, including a National Award for Bachchan.

However, interestingly, Padukone wasn't the first choice for the titular role in Piku.