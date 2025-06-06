'Housefull 5' released in 2 versions: Here's what's different
What's the story
The latest installment of the popular Housefull franchise, Housefull 5, is out now. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Fardeen Khan, among others.
Interestingly, it has been released in two versions—Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B—with different climaxes.
Here's a closer look at what sets the two apart.
Plot details
Murder mystery on a cruise ship
The film's plot revolves around a murder mystery on a cruise ship. A wealthy billionaire (Ranjeet) is killed shortly after announcing his successor Jolly.
The twist? There are three characters named Jolly on the cruise—Kumar, Deshmukh, and Bachchan.
In both versions of Housefull 5, the identity of the killer is different, changing the viewing experience slightly.
Profit maximization
Two versions of 'Housefull 5' to maximize profits
The decision to release two versions of Housefull 5 is a strategic move aimed at maximizing profits.
If the film receives positive reviews, audiences are likely to flock to theaters for repeat viewings.
The makers hope that the presence of two different climaxes will encourage viewers to return for another round of laughs.
Interestingly, ticket booking platforms like BookMyShow is letting viewers decide which version they want to watch, and this way, people won't accidentally re-watch the same version.
Star-studded lineup
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film stars around 20 actors
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 boasts a star-studded cast including Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea and Sonam Bajwa. The film has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
Despite being released on Friday and competing with Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, the film is expected to perform well at the box office.
It even might become Kumar's biggest opener post-COVID-19.