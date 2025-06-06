What's the story

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni married businesswoman Zainab Ravdjee on Friday.

The wedding was held at his family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, with several industry stalwarts in attendance.

The baraat ceremony was a star-studded affair, featuring actors like Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Akkineni's older brother, Naga Chaitanya, and sister-in-law, Sobhita Dhulipala, were also seen dancing during the celebrations.