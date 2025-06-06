Akhil Akkineni marries Zainab Ravdjee; first pictures are out
What's the story
Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni married businesswoman Zainab Ravdjee on Friday.
The wedding was held at his family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, with several industry stalwarts in attendance.
The baraat ceremony was a star-studded affair, featuring actors like Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.
Akkineni's older brother, Naga Chaitanya, and sister-in-law, Sobhita Dhulipala, were also seen dancing during the celebrations.
Wedding details
A glimpse of the wedding
For their big day, Akkineni wore a traditional pancha while Ravdjee donned an ivory saree with diamond jewelry.
The couple had made their relationship official in November last year when they announced their engagement on social media.
Many celebrities arrived early for the wedding, including director Prashanth Neel and actor Daggubati Venkatesh, who were dressed in gold and white hues.
Twitter Post
Nagarjuna was seen participating in wedding rituals
This morning, Akhil and Zainab tied the knot in the presence of close family and dear ones.— Gulte (@GulteOfficial) June 6, 2025
Congratulations to the newly weds 🎉#AkhilZainab pic.twitter.com/IkEXoGIDMQ
Relationship history
Who is Ravdjee?
Akkineni and Ravdjee reportedly dated for two years before getting engaged last November.
Akkineni is the son of actor Nagarjuna from his second marriage to Amala Akkineni, making him Chaitanya's half-brother.
Ravdjee is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, who hails from Hyderabad and has made a name for himself in the construction business. She is also an artist and entrepreneur based in Mumbai.
Twitter Post
Here's a dance video from 'baraat' going viral
Father n sons rocks 👌🔥😎 on legend #amitabhbachchan songs king #NagarjunaAkkineni #nagachaitanya #AkhilAkkineni last night at baraat function#AkhilZainab wedding pic.twitter.com/rNK3ijZiaG— ARTISTRYBUZZ (@ArtistryBuzz) June 6, 2025
Professional journey
Akkineni's upcoming movie
Akkineni made his acting debut as a child artist in his father's 1995 film Sisindri.
He has since appeared in films such as Agent (2023), Mr Majnu (2019), Hello! (2017) and Akhil (2015).
His next project is Lenin, directed by Murali Kishore Abburu and co-starring Sreeleela. The action drama will hit theaters in November 2025.